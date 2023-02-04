Igloos, ice bars, and hiking; Frost Festival kicks off 2023 with new events

The first day of Regina's second annual Frost Festival was plagued with dismal weather, but that didn't stop residents from coming out enjoying the activities. (Luke Simard/CTV News) The first day of Regina's second annual Frost Festival was plagued with dismal weather, but that didn't stop residents from coming out enjoying the activities. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener