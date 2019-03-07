

CTV Regina





Evraz President and CEO Conrad Winkler says safety is a “top priority” after a string of injuries at Regina’s steel plant in the past month.

Two employees and a contractor have been injured since early February.

“We’re really shaken here by these injuries,” Winkler told reporters during a tour of the Regina facility on Wednesday.

He added the injuries aren’t acceptable.

“No ton of steel that leaves the facility is worth the safety of our employees and our workers,” he said.

Evraz leadership is now working with facility supervisors, union leaders and employees to move towards a goal of zero injuries in Regina and at all of Evraz’s facilities in North America.

“This is absolutely my top priority,” Winkler said.