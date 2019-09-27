Here is a list of the three most expensive condo listings in Regina, according to Realtor.ca.

500 1821 Scarth St.

$850,000

Located in the heart of Regina’s Downtown, this executive-style loft is located in the Northern Crown building. With two bedrooms and three bathrooms, this 1906 condo is the perfect escape in the heart of the city.

301 1304 Halifax St.

$725,000

This single family condo sits in Regina’s Warehouse District. Built in 1914, the property is 2,100 square feet complete with original posts and beams, exposed brick, wood burning fireplace, salt water pool and barn doors.

3D 1210 Blackfoot Dr.

$619, 000

Located near the University of Regina, this 2,271 square foot condo is just steps from Wascana Park. This luxury home is complete with oversized windows, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and hardwood floors.

All photos from Realtor.ca