REGINA
Regina

Inaugural 'Crocus Walk' takes place in Regina

Share

The first annual Crocus Walk took place on Friday afternoon along Wascana Creek near the Callie Curling Club.

The land used to be a golf course but is now home to many native and non-native species of plants, animals, insects, and birds.

About 100 people attended to hunt for the Prairie Crocus, a beautiful spring flower that grows wild on the 68 acre site.

The event was organized by Nature Regina and other environmental groups. They say more native flowers will bloom as summer approaches, and that 213 different species have been identified on the site.

“People get excited, prairie people love the crocus,” Trevor Herriot with Nature Regina said.

The first annual 'Crocus Walk' took place in Regina on Friday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

“We want to get outside and look at things like the prairie crocus. And there happens to be some that were just discovered here in Regina a couple of years ago.”

The area, located just east of the Callie Curling Club, is open to the public year round. Nature Regina calls the land an “environmental gem in the city.” 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News