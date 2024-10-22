Inquest ordered into the 2021 death of Kristan Grant

A public inquest will be held in the case of Kristan Grant – who died while in the custody of Saskatchewan RCMP in 2021.

The inquest will be held from Nov. 18 to 24 at the Kenosee Inn. Proceedings will begin at 10 a.m. on the first scheduled day.

According to Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice, on Nov. 8, 2021 – Grant called police with complaints of people in her home at around 7:57 p.m.

RCMP officers arrived at the home and found Grant agitated and noted injuries present on her body. While police attempted to calm her down, she became more agitated.

Officers at the scene deemed Grant was a danger to herself and proceeded to restrain her with handcuffs and place in her in the backseat of a police vehicle while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Upon the arrival of a first responder, Grant became unresponsive and life-saving measures were initiated. EMS arrived and continued resuscitation attempts enroute to Kipling Hospital.

Grant was pronounced dead by medical staff at the hospital several hours later.

Legislation dictates that Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner must hold an inquest into any person who dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility – unless the coroners service is satisfied that the person’s death was due to entirely natural causes.

The purpose of a coroners inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause as well as manner of death.

A jury will make recommendation to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner William Davern will preside over the inquest.