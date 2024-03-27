REGINA
Regina

    • Inspiring Leadership Forum celebrates women of excellence

    The 15th annual Inspiring Leadership Forum was held on Wednesday. (Mick Favel / CTV News) The 15th annual Inspiring Leadership Forum was held on Wednesday. (Mick Favel / CTV News)
    Hundreds gathered for the University of Regina’s 15th annual Inspiring Leadership Forum on Wednesday.

    The event is a time for leadership development which focuses on women.

    This year’s keynote speakers included Masih Alinejad, a journalist and women’s rights activist, Silvia Vasquez-Lavado, a humanitarian, advocate and explorer, and Lisa LaFlamme, a journalist and broadcaster.

    The theme for this years’ event was “Go far, Together,” meant to signify teamwork and supportive action as a great way to success.

    A number of topics were discussed, including international politics, journalism and personal journeys.

    “I think we have all been put on this world to achieve something, to contribute and to help others,” Vasquez-Lavado said.

    Next year’s forum will be part of the U of R’s 50th anniversary celebration.

    Next year’s lineup of speakers have been announced and include actress Tantoo Cardinal, singer-songwriter Jully Black, and Dr. Roberta Bondar, a neurologist and the first Canadian woman to fly in space.

    Tickets are now available.

