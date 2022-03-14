International education training program launched in Sask.

The Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) is partnering with the Ministry of Advanced Education to deliver an International Education Practitioner Program in Saskatchewan, the first of its kind in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan launched the program Monday, aiming to deliver international education training to the post-secondary education sector, which is part of the new International Education Strategy.

“This program builds capacity within the sector to host international students and helps meet commitments in Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan by positioning the province as a study destination of choice,” Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said.

This training program, which includes three levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced, includes information on student recruitment and admission practices, international student services and supports; international relations and partnership development practices; and international student mobility specific to Saskatchewan.

“The international education sector is a critical contributor to provincial growth strategies across the country and we applaud the Government of Saskatchewan's vision to standardize and further professionalize this important sector," CBIE President and CEO Larissa Bezo said.

Students, regardless of where they are in Saskatchewan, will benefit from receiving the same experience and level of support.

“The program will help build capacity, make progress toward international education goals in Saskatchewan, and play a key role in contributing to our collective competiveness and responsiveness in a changing International Education environment,” University of Saskatchewan Acting Director of Strategic Enrolment Management Pirita Mattola said.

It is anticipated that by March, 2023, 78 people will complete the program.