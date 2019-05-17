

CTV Regina





The investigation into a missing 22-year-old woman is continuing, according to police.

Jenaya Wapemoose has not been seen or heard from since April 7. She is originally from Cowessess First nation, but has always lived in Regina. She was last seen in the 1200 block of Retallack St. and in the 1800 block of Ottawa St.

Wapemoose is described as Indigenous, 5’4”, 130 lbs with shoulder-length wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of stars on her neck.

Investigators are still in contact with Wapemoose’s family and friends. Officers are also following up on information from tips and their validity.

On Saturday, a search party will gather at the Creeland Mini Mart at 7th Ave. and Albert St. The search gathering will put up posters and speak with the public.

Anyone with information on Wapemoose’s location is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.