Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home

Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a home in Regina in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers and EMS were dispatched to a call for service at a residence in the 1000 block of Montague Street just after 3 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

After officers located the woman, they secured the residence and requested help from the RPS major crime unit and the forensic identification unit.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages so no further details will be given. The victim’s next of kin has been notified, police said.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.