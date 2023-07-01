'It brings people together': Wascana Park offers Canada Day celebrations

Wascana Park was the place to be on July 1, as thousands celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.

A free pancake breakfast was offered in the morning.

Activities officially began with the singing of “O Canada,” followed by opening remarks by Mayor Sandra Masters and various representatives.

At the Regina Public Library Family Fun Zone, the Mother Teresa Middle School Buffalo Boys drum group, RCCA Red Leaves Performing Arts Group, and Tavria Ukrainian Folk Dance Ensemble all performed.

A collaborative community mural, centered on individual's ideas of what Canada means to them was also created.

"It brings people together," said Harley Sinclair, the artist. "Canada is really known for ... opening our doors to welcome as many people as we can, and I hope to get that same feeling through this exercise."

For those looking to sit back and be entertained, there was the 10th anniversary Strongman Competition, as well as a taekwondo presentation, and a Tai Chi demonstration.

Despite the temperature reaching over 30 C, there were plenty of cold drinks and food available.