REGINA -- A new documentary released Wednesday aims to provide hope and education by telling the recovery stories of two people.

The the 71-minute video titled, “Stop Mething Around”, by the Moose Jaw Crystal Meth Strategy Committee in cooperation with Shaw Spotlight, explores the roles of front-line workers who share their knowledge regarding the crystal meth crisis in the Moose Jaw area.

“It's a friendly city. It's a great place to raise your family, but we don't know that there's an underside too, and there's so many dangers to this drug,” said Mary Lee Booth, program coordinator for the Moose Jaw Crystal Meth Strategy Committee.

According to police, meth was common in Moose Jaw in the early 2000s.

It tapered off for a bit, but since 2015 meth use has been continuously increasing.

“That's where we're at right now is hopefully the top of the bell curve and it'll level off and we'll maybe get the toboggan ride on the other side. That's our hope,” said Devon Oleniuk, Superintendent with the Moose Jaw Police Service.

The film was released on Wednesday, as part of Crystal Meth Awareness Week in Moose Jaw from June 6 to12.

Meagan Jasper decided to participate in the new film to teach people about the challenges of recovery, but that it’s possible.

“Once I picked up crystal meth. I didn't put it down I didn't try anything else, it had its hold on me,” said Jasper, one of the people in recovery who shared their story in the film. “I spent a year and a half sober, cold turkey, and the minute I was able to go back out, I went back out. So that drug, it controlled my life and even today I still have those thoughts.”

Jasper spent almost fifteen years using drugs and is now nearly four years clean.

“If you've taken that road already that there is hope. There's people out there that are willing to help you,” said Jasper.

The committee hopes every one will watch the film, and encourages for viewers to have a discussion about it after.

The documentary premiered on television on Wednesday night and is available to be viewed at any time online.