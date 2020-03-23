REGINA -- Unifor, provincial NDP call on province to return to Legislature to end Co-op Refinery labour dispute.

The provincial Opposition is asking the Government of Saskatchewan to recall the legislature to end the Co-op Refinery labour dispute.

“[The mediator] has given a path forward,” NDP leader Ryan Meili told CTV News Regina. “Right now the ball is in Scott Moe’s court, we know that Unifor has accepted, Co-op has not… We are willing to open the legislature for the passage of binding arbitration.”

This message was echoed in a press release from Unifor, the union representing refinery employees.

“There is only one option left, and that is legislation to end this shameful lockout,” Jerry Dias, Unifor president said.

Dias will be making a formal request to the government to intervene.

On Sunday, the Co-op Refinery said that it was unable to accept the recommendations made by special mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers.

“We thank Special Mediators Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready for their time and effort in meeting with us and thoughtfully considering both parties' positions,” Federated Co-op Ltd. wrote on Twitter.

Unifor had previously accepted the recommendations.