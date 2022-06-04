'It's a part of our history': RCMP Musical Ride returns from pandemic with Yorkton performances

After being off the tour since 2019, the RCMP Musical Ride is back, and making its way across Saskatchewan.

Yorkton ended up being the first show for the group, which made its way around the track of the Legacy Co-Op Grandstands for three performances over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon was the Musical Ride’s second of two full performances on the weekend. The third is an abbreviated show before the CPCA Yorkton Classic Saturday night, with a whole weekend of events put on by the Yorkton Exhibition Association (YEA).

Barb Woytas is the General Manager of the YEA, and said putting on the Musical Ride for the crowds of eager fans was great to witness.

“We love the RCMP Musical Ride and we've been trying to get them here to Yorkton since 2020, so we're thrilled to be their first stop on their tour on their Canadian Tour and their Saskatchewan tour,” she said. “It's just a beautiful show, just majestic horses and the members in their red serge. It just really hits you in the heart. It's a part of our history.”

With the weather cooperating and with large turnout with audiences, Woytas is glad to see the event finally arriving in the city.

“It's been a great weekend so far. The wind has calmed down, and we've had great crowds. So we're very excited. It's an action packed weekend and we've had great support so far,” she explained.

The Musical Ride ran around 30 minutes, with an extended meet and greet for the kids to meet the horses and the Mounties that ride them.

Families and event-goers were also given the opportunity to go look at the horses and Mounties in the stables at any time Saturday, wrapping up at 9 p.m.

Saturday night will feature the CPCA Yorkton Classic’s second night of qualifiers before Sunday’s finals, beginning at 2 p.m.

“There's some exciting races (Saturday night),” Woytas said.

“It'll be action packed … you don't want to miss it.”