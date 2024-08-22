Poll indicates gap between Sask. Party, NDP may be smallest since 2007

With an election coming in Saskatchewan no later than Oct. 28, the Sask. Party government appears to be in its closest contest with the provincial NDP since first coming into power 17 years ago.

According to the Angus Reid Institute, just under half in the province (49 per cent) say if an election were held today (Aug. 22) they would vote for the Sask. Party. Meanwhile, 42 per cent said they would cast their ballot for the NDP.

The seven-point gap is also the closest the NDP have been to the Sask. Party in the four years since the last provincial election, Angus Reid said.

The province’s two largest cities continue to show the strongest support for the NDP, with Angus Reid saying 58 per cent in Regina support the new democrats and 50 per cent in Saskatoon.

Outside of Saskatoon and Regina Angus Reid says that 57 per cent continue to show support for incumbent Premier Scott Moe and the Sask. Party.

At the same time, many of those living in rural Saskatchewan are voicing concerns with health care, inflation and public safety.

According to Angus Reid, 66 per cent asked believe the government has performed poorly on health care, another 66 per cent feel that same way about inflation and 67 per cent feel that way when it comes to public safety.

However, the NDP has less who are absolutely certain they will support them than the Sask. Party does, Angus Reid says.

Among decided and leaning voters 62 per cent of those who support the Sask. Party say they are certain that is who they will vote for in 2024. Among those who are with the NDP, 48 per cent say they are certain that is who they will vote for this fall.

The Saskatchewan Party has been given four straight majorities with the first coming in 2007 when they had 38 candidates elected to the NDP’s 20.

Angus Reid says data was gathered from an online survey from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20 among 802 Canadian adults living in Saskatchewan who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

A sample of 802 would carry a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points 19 times out of 20.