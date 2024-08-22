Saskatchewan's harvest now 15% complete as rail lockout adds uncertainty

Producers across Saskatchewan are reporting variable yields amongst a range of crops due to increased heat this year.

In Saskatchewan’s crop report for Aug. 13 – Aug. 19., the province says some producers faced delays in their harvest due to a string of thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and hail was the cause of crop damage in several regions. Craven received its highest rainfall ever recorded with 69 millimetres. Other affected communities included Strasbourg with 66 millimetres and Caron area with 52 millimetres.

However, the province reiterated that the main source of crop damage during the week was due to a lack of moisture province-wide.

All told, Saskatchewan’s harvest is now 15 per cent complete. Again, ahead of both the five and ten year averages of 13 and 11 per cent.

Leading the province in harvest progress is the southwest (29 per cent), followed by the southeast (21 per cent), east-central (17 per cent) regions.

The province noted that the majority of harvest progress in east central Saskatchewan has occurred in the Hanley area due to drier than expected conditions.

Finally the west-central (5 per cent), northeast (5 per cent) and northwest (1 per cent) regions bring up the rear.

Fall rye, triticale and winter wheat continue to lead harvest progress (62, 61 and 56 per cent) while lentils (50 per cent) and field peas (44 per cent) are at the top of the spring seeded varieties.

Cereals continue to progress with barley 17 per cent harvested, durum 14 per cent finished, followed by oats at 11 per cent and spring wheat at four per cent

Mustard leads the oilseeds with 17 per cent.

Canola continues to see little progress at two per cent.

As for grade quality, it remains variable for fall rye and winter wheat.

Fall rye

57 per cent 1 CW

26 per cent 2 CW

17 per cent 3 CW

Winter wheat

61 per cent 1 CW

25 per cent 2 CW

13 per cent 3 CW

1 per cent feed

The recent rainfall, almost torrential in some regions, did assist in soil moisture levels.

Cropland was described as 35 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 24 per cent very short.

Hayland was reported in a similar state while pasture moisture was listed as 25 per cent adequate, 43 per cent short and 41 per cent very short.

Pasture conditions have declined in many regions given the moisture deficit. Only four per cent of pasture lands are deemed excellent while 22 per cent are good, 36 per cent are adequate, 25 per cent are poor and 13 per cent are very poor.

As producers continue with the 2024 harvest, the province reminds those who encounter farm machinery to exercise caution when encountering them on roadways.

The crop report comes after CN and CPKC have proceeded with a lockout of 9,300 workers after months of stalled negotiations – causing logistical issues for producers and other industries alike.