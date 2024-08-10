'It's just a really fun thing': Sask. alpaca ranch provides wooly unique opportunity
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
Tiger Lily Alpaca Ranch is a functional farm, which means they raise alpacas and breeding stock and sell alpacas across Canada, the United States and even into Germany.
Recently, Carol Poole, owner and operator of the ranch, and her family have started offering an opportunity for folks to come visit their alpacas and learn more about the animals through ‘Alpaca Walkz’.
“As soon as I open up the barn door for the alpaca experience, it's like everybody's hearts jump, and they just, ‘Oh, my God, I just want to be their friend’ And so after so you get to come for the experience for an hour and a half, we go for a walk,” Poole said.
Poole explained that while alpacas are naturally skittish animals, they often warm up to visitors quite quickly as the walk goes on.
“We’ve got lots of babies right now. It's just a really fun thing. And it's a really fun experience…how can you not just love them?” she said.
Poole said a magazine ad she saw 28 years ago sparked the idea.
“I discovered alpacas in the Auto Trader magazine, and it was kind of in the 90s when it was really a time of exotic animals. And so I met these guys and thought, they make a ton of sense in a province that is really cold all the time. So alpaca fiber is five times warmer than sheep's wool and it's very soft to touch.” She explained.
Tiger Lily Ranch has over 20 alpacas, in addition to several others who are temporarily brought in for breeding. There is also a llama named Kuzco who helps guard the alpacas from danger.
Tiger Lily Alpaca Ranch has over 20 alpacas. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) Much like dogs and cats, each alpaca has a unique personality. Poole explained that several of her alpacas are named after Toronto Blue Jay’s players as a tribute to her favourite team and a dream that one day, a few players might feel compelled to come by and meet Springer or Romano.
The property also has a ‘General Store’ which showcases the various uses for alpaca fur.
“It's thermal, it wicks moisture away. So it's a really nice product to wear, and so it just made sense to me.” Poole said.
Tiger Lily Ranch is active on social media, as well as their website.
“For 28 years I've been living the dream and hanging out with these guys, and I don't know, I just I love them today as much as I did 28 years ago. I still get the same excitement when a baby alpaca is born.” Poole said.
