Suspect connected to armed robberies in Wadena, Foam Lake at large, RCMP say

Police are asking for the public’s help following a string of armed robberies in east central Saskatchewan.

RCMP are searching for Joseph “Joey” Desjarlais, 34, of Fishing Lake First Nation due to his alleged involvement in the robberies of two businesses in the communities of Wadena and Foam Lake from Sept. 8 to Sept 9.

The first incident was reported just prior to midnight on Sept. 8. Wadena RCMP responded to an armed robbery call at a local business. Officers determined that a man entered the business, approached an employee with what appeared to be a firearm and stole merchandise.

The man then proceeded to leave the scene. No one was hurt.

Hours later, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 9, Wadena RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a business in Foam Lake – located 49 kilometres from Wadena.

Officers responded and determined that a man threw an unknown object at the business’s glass door – shattering the glass and setting off an alarm.

The suspect entered the business with what appeared to be a gun, stole merchandise and later left the scene in a black Jeep Patriot with the Saskatchewan license plate 621 NNC.

The vehicle was last seen travelling towards Foam Lake’s main street. No one was injured in the incident.

Following an investigation, RCMP charged Desjarlais with one count of robbery with a weapon, one court of breaking and entering as well as two counts of using an imitation firearm in an offence.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Desjarlais is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown hoodie and a fanny pack.

Police say that he has tattoos of the words “public” and “enemy” with flames on his hands and the phrase “Bonnie and Clyde” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

If you do spot Desjarlais, RCMP warns residents not to approach him.

Wadena RCMP are actively searching for Desjarlais and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detachment at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Warrant Enforcement Suppression Team is assisting in the investigation.

Wadena is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Regina.