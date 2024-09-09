REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. woman defrauded social services out of $48,000 through unemployment claims, police say

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Regina police say a 27-year-old woman is facing fraud and identity theft charges after she defrauded the Ministry of Social Services of nearly $48,000.

    According to a Regina police news release, the woman wrongfully received financial benefits from the ministry between January 2019 and June 2024 totaling $47,985.44.

    Police said the woman collected income assistance benefits while falsely claiming to be unemployed.

    “She then received benefits by providing false identity information by use of identity of others,” the release said.

    The woman, who police said is from Pilot Butte, Sask., was charged with fraud over $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of identity theft and two counts of identity fraud.

    She will make her first court appearance on these charges on Oct. 2, according to police.

