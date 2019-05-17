It wasn't just your tap: Normal water pressure restored in Regina
CTV Regina
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 10:07AM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 11:43AM CST
Many Regina residents experienced low water pressure on Friday morning, a problem the city says was caused by repairs being done to a water pump station.
In a tweet Friday morning, the city said crews were working to repair the pump station and “restore normal pressure as quickly as possible”.
The city confirmed just before noon that normal water pressure was restored.
The city says there are no water quality concerns as a result of the work, however as pressure returns to normal sediment in the lines can be disturbed, resulting in discoloured water. The issue can be resolved by running taps to clear lines.