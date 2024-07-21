REGINA
    • Italian Air Force to fly over downtown Moose Jaw on Monday

    Aircraft of The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad fly above the central court of the Foro Italico before a men's tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Aircraft of The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad fly above the central court of the Foro Italico before a men's tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    The Italian Air Force will fly over downtown Moose Jaw on Monday morning.

    There will be two flybys conducted by the Aeronautica Militare Aerobatic Team, also known as the Frecce Tricolori.

    Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the Aermacchi MB-339 jets will fly twice over downtown Moose Jaw at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest point along their route, according to a public service announcement from the National Defence.

    The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) will be seen coming from Caribou Street West, then looping over the biggest moose in the world near the Trans-Canada Highway, then will head towards 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

    The team, which is famous for their smoke trails representing the national colours of Italy, is honouring the Royal Canadian Air Force as it marks 100 years of service.

