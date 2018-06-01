

CTV Regina





A water conservation advisory in Ituna has been upgraded to a boil water advisory.

Early last week the town issued an advisory asking residents to limit water use. The initial issue was caused by one of the town's three water filters breaking down.

This new advisory is the result of the town's water treatment plant being unable to keep up with current demand.

The advisory suggests residents boil water for at least one minute as the safety of the water supply cannot be ensured at all times.

The advisory is effective now and won't be lifted until the water supply is determined to be completely safe.

Ituna is about 130 kilometres northeast of Regina.