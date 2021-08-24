REGINA -- Tornadoes are certainly not uncommon in the land of the living skies but it might surprise you to know that the City of Regina does not have an early warning siren that may blare before a storm hits.

The Regina cyclone devastated the city on June 30, 1912.

It might surprise you to learn that the first public tornado warning issued by a national weather service was here in Regina. It happened on July 14, 1950 when a tornado threatened the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a pilot flying for Trans-Canada Airlines (now Air Canada) spotted funnel clouds and radioed his sighting in to the weather office in Regina. The warning was quickly issued and broadcast on local radio stations. That notice sent several citizens into a panic because it had never happened before.

No tornado touched down on that day in Regina in 1950, but Environment Canada says at least six touched down in and around Old Wives’ Lake, just west of the city.

Now we have weather information readily available at our fingertips and those warnings come to us in several ways but not through a siren blasting out noise in the city. You can get all of your updated weather information on the CTV News Go app (a free download in the app store) which also contains the days local, national and international headlines.