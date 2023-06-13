#JustCurious: How did the Melville Millionaires get their name?
The Melville Millionaires of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) have a long and rich history.
The club was founded in 1908 and currently play their home games at the Horizon Credit Union Centre. Their colours are blue and white and their arch-enemy is the nearby Yorkton Terriers.
The city was named after Charles Melville Hayes, who was the general manager of the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway.
Mr Hayes had big plans for the community and actually called it home for a short time. Records show that Hayes was building his empire to compete with the Canadian Pacific Railway and Melville was to be the midway hub.
Why didn’t it happen? Well, in April of 1912, Charles Hayes was returning from a trip to recruit investors, when he boarded the RMS Titanic. He died when the ship went down that fateful night.
A few years later, the railway failed and his grand plans went unrealized. The name Millionaires is a subtle nod to what might have been.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Denver Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
Nikola Jokic and Canada's Jamal Murray guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami's Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5.
5 things to know for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
The Correctional Service of Canada is reviewing the prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo, Donald Trump is set to make a history-making court appearance, and embattled Justice Russell Brown has retired early from the Supreme Court of Canada.
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN aims to eliminate cervical cancer in northern Sask. communities
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is teaming up to improve access to cervical cancer screening services in northern communities.
-
Saskatoon initiating emergency measures to deal with hot weather
Saskatoon and parts of northern Saskatchewan are seeing unseasonably hot temperatures this week and that has the city on alert as the heat poses concerns along with the smoke. Cool down centres are set up around the city for those who need to escape to a cooler place.
-
Saskatoon water main break leads to rush-hour lane closures
A suspected water main break led to lane closures on Circle Drive Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
-
Air Canada Park to get $2.5M facelift, celebrating Indigenous culture
What has become a gathering space for many living in Downtown Winnipeg will soon be getting a major multi-million-dollar makeover, celebrating Indigenous culture.
-
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Calgary
-
Calgarians struggle with rising rental prices, but experts say rent control isn't the solution
Many Calgarians are struggling as the rental market remains hot, driving up prices and tightening supply.
-
Family, friends put up memorial for Calgary worker killed on job in trench collapse
Liam Johnston's girlfriend, Emily Gofton, posted on social media that Johnston's father was among those who placed flowers and notes at the site of a trench collapse.
-
Moose causes minor fuss along Trans-Canada Highway
A moose kept police at bay all day Monday as it grazed near the Trans-Canada Highway, just below WinSport and the Bowfort Towers art installation.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
-
Teen pleads guilty on lesser charge in the death of Karanveer Sahota
An 18-year-old woman accused in the death of an Edmonton high school student has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.
-
Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash
A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Toronto Raptors set to introduce new head coach to replace Nick Nurse
The Toronto Raptors will introduce their new head coach at a press conference this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.
-
Chow maintains commanding lead as Saunders, Matlow, Bailao make small gains: poll
In less than two weeks, Torontonians will head to the polls to elect their next mayor, and according to a new poll from Liaison Strategies, Olivia Chow remains the clear front runner in the mayoral race.
Ottawa
-
Mayor, some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says a motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to introduce a limit of three containers of garbage for households every two weeks, instead of the proposed 'bag tag' system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa proposes financial incentives to get accessible taxis on the road
The city of Ottawa is looking to offer financial incentives to taxi drivers to boost the number of accessible taxis operating on city streets and help offset the rising costs of operating a cab.
-
Innocent bystanders injured in ByWard Market shooting, police say
Four men were injured in a shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning. Police say investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford golfers celebrate hometown hero Nick Taylor after historic Canadian Open win
After Nick Taylor's thrilling final putt to take home the trophy for Canada for the first time in 69 years, there were celebrations across the country—but none were bigger than in his hometown of Abbotsford.
-
10-cent pom poms and $5 single shoes: What's left at Nordstrom liquidation sale, as rumours swirl about its replacement
The Nordstrom flagship store in downtown Vancouver that opened with much fanfare in 2015 will close its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
New 'bike valet' service will be available in downtown Vancouver all summer
Traversing downtown Vancouver on two wheels is about to be more appealing—and worry-free—thanks to a new initiative beginning next week.
Montreal
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Montreal police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in apartment
Montreal police are investigating what they call the "suspicious death" of a man in a Rosemont apartment building Monday evening. At around 7:30, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a man was unconscious in his apartment on Saint-Michel blvd. near Saint Zotique St.
-
Picnics at Montreal's unique plane-spotting park risk bird strikes: airport
The Montreal Trudeau International Airport is cracking down on picnickers at its plane-spotting park, fearing hungry birds will collide with landing or departing aircraft.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire continues to topple trees onto Highway 4 near Port Alberni
A large, out-of-control wildfire continues to burn on Vancouver Island, forcing the closure of Highway 4, the only paved roadway to the island's west coast communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.
-
B.C. lawyer suspended for 6 months for sexually harassing client at Victoria courthouse
A former British Columbia lawyer has been suspended for six months and ordered to pay more than $4,000 in legal costs after he sexually harassed a client at the Victoria courthouse.
-
Wind warning issued for western Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds along western Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'They’re burnt up but they’re something': Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires
Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires and sift through rubble where their houses once stood.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Two arrested in Kirkland Lake homicide, victim identified
A Barrie man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kirkland Lake man in northern Ontario last week with a second suspect charged with being an accessory to murder, police say.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
Kitchener
-
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes ninth Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
-
Large plume of smoke seen from Highway 8 in Kitchener
A fire brought emergency responders to an area in Highway 8 in Kitchener on Monday evening.
-
WRPS looks to identify man who followed girl on public transit
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is involved with a harassment incident that happened in Waterloo.