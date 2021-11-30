JustCurious What are Saskatchewan’s highest and lowest points of elevation

REGINA -

We all have heard the jokes about Saskatchewan being so flat that you could see your dog run away from home for three days. You might even live in part of the province where that could be true!

I’d imagine few of you would be surprised to learn that the Cypress Hills are home to the highest elevation point in Saskatchewan. One area of that provincial park peaks at 4567 feet or 1392 metres above sea level.

These hills, scientists say, are the only part of Saskatchewan that escaped glaciation during the ice age.

The lowest point is way, way up in the extreme northwest part of the province. One area dips down to just 699 feet or 213 metres above sea level, right near the border with Alberta and Northwest Territories. The area is uninhabited.