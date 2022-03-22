JustCurious What's the difference between spring and meteorological spring

Each year March 1 marks the start of meteorological spring. It was very cold this year and didn’t feel like spring at all. Most of us are far more familiar with “astronomical spring” which is far more popular. It occurs when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator. Astronomical spring lands on March 20 this year.

The meteorological seasons are grouped by month, in a constant data set, which helps climatologists and meteorologists better track data. March, April and May are the three months of the year with the greatest temperature growth. Therefore, it is considered spring.

Meteorological spring (that March 1 to end of May period) makes it much easier to track seasonal averages because those tracking that data are looking at three solid months instead of constantly asking, “when did spring begin that year?” Leap years throw them a real curve!