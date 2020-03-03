REGINA -- Spring is right around the corner but with that snow melt came a great question from one of our viewers.

Audrey was #JustCurious what the City uses on streets that makes them so messy?

City officials say it’s a combination of dry salt and sand that they use to manage snow and ice based on current conditions, the type of pavement and how bad the roadway or intersection is.

When the mercury drops below minus 12, salt becomes almost ineffective, so they’ll up the amount of sand in the mixture… above minus 12, more salt, less sand.