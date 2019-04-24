

Several Regina roads have been named in CAA Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads Campaign.

Dolphin Bay, Cowan Cres., Blakeney Dr., Grant Rd., Schweitzer Dr., Froom Cres., Proctor Pl., Grant Dr., Coventry Rd., Quinn Dr., McKee Cres., North Service Rd., Garnet St. N. and Academy Park Rd. were all named on the list.

352 votes were counted so far, which narrowed down the provinces 10 worst roads.

Residents of Dolphin Bay say they dislike driving down their road, as it’s littered with potholes. Large puddles often form on the road, making it even more difficult to drive on in the winter.

"It's probably the worst street in Regina,” Ashlyn Tendler said. “Like even when any of my friends drop me off or anyone sees my street for the first time they can't believe it's like this and not being fixed.”

Tendler has lived on Dolphin Bay for a year and a half.

"People have nominated and voted for this road because they're concerned about the condition of the road. Either for safety reasons or maybe it has to do with walking, infrastructure," Christine Niemczyk with CAA said.

"It's horrible; honestly it's so bad to drive on. Just getting around here, it's horrible." Said 10 year Dolphin Bay resident Kianna Coghill said.

The City of Regina said the Residential Road Renewal Program is devoted to fixing residential streets. The program is committing about $14.5 million to residential roads this year, with a total road budget of $29.5 million.

“We're out there patching pot holes still right now,” said Norman Kyle, Director of roadways and transportation for the City of Regina. “And in the next week or so we hope to be producing more hot mix asphalt to start doing permanent repairs."

A priority construction list is being made right now and will be released soon.

The campaign runs until May 8, people can vote once daily for which road is the worst in the province.