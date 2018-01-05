

CTV Regina





Fentanyl has been found in all of the province’s adult correctional centres, according to Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry.

A spokesperson for the ministry, Drew Wilby, confirmed Friday fentanyl pills have been confiscated from correctional facilities. He said drugs available on the streets are usually available inside jails.

“Contraband comes in in a variety of ways,” he said. “Those who are trying to bring it in are quite clever.”

Correctional centre staff are taking every measure to ensure fentanyl is found before entering the facilities, Wilby said, citing mail handling as one process that has recently changed.

“We have changed our mail practices. Contraband was coming in through the mail, so we’ve changed the way mail is handled,” he said.

Staff were also trained over the last year on using the opioid antidote, naloxone, according to Wilby. He was unable to confirm if the five cases in which naloxone was used in correctional centres between February and December of last year were related to fentanyl-use.