Justin Trudeau discusses grocery rebate, affordability issues during Regina visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget, including grocery rebates and affordability issues.

Trudeau’s first stop was at a Co-op grocery store at 11:15 a.m. where he discussed the federal government’s grocery rebate first announced in the 2023 budget.

“He will meet with families and employees to discuss the Grocery Rebate delivered by Budget 2023—A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future,” according to the Prime Minister’s itinerary for Thursday.

While at the store, Trudeau made an announcement on budget measures that will make life more affordable for all Canadians, then took questions from reporters.

Trudeau will then be taking part in a Budget 2023 town hall with students and community members at the First Nations University of Canada at 3 p.m.

