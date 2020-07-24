REGINA -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a business in Kenosee last Friday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person who was likely infectious visited Bar Bar from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on July 17.

Anyone who was at this business during the affected times is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms, or seek a referral for testing through 8 1 1.

The SHA reminded Saskatchewan residents to make sure they are following public health orders and guidelines, including limiting gatherings to a maximum of 30 people.