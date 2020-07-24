REGINA -- The province reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Of the 1,099 reported cases to date, 235 are active.

Fourteen people are currently in hospital, including four in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the south (24), central (one), north (one) and Regina (one).

Twenty-one of Friday’s new cases are located on Hutterite colonies, and there are 21 colonies with active cases in the southwest and west central parts of the province.

To date Saskatchewan has reported 347 cases in the far north, 220 from the south, 218 from Saskatoon, 129 in the north, 97 in the central region and 88 in Regina.

Fifty-one per cent of cases are women and 49 per cent are men.

There have been 16 deaths related to the virus to date.

The province has performed 87,988 COVID-19 tests to date.

SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES POSSIBLY EXPOSED

Multiple businesses in Swift Current were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited four businesses on July 14.

The affected businesses are: