REGINA -- For the first time in a while, people in Regina got to enjoy the sounds of live music.

Fans listened safely from their hotel room balconies over the weekend as various bands took centre stage at Krugo Fest below the DoubleTree hotel.

“It’s an event designed for the times we’re living in right now,” said Kirk Morrison, the CEO of Krugo Fest. “It takes into consideration all the public health orders in place and it’s about bringing the kind of live music experience people usually expect in the summer.”

The music industry has been hard hit by COVID-19. From border closures to concert cancellations, artists have been finding different ways to bring music to their fans.

At Krugo Fest, Morrison said organizers found a way to make it work.

“The whole event is designed to help as many people as possible. It brings back some people in some of the hardest hit industries, whether that’s the folks at the hotel, the stage-hands and the artists,” he said. “It gets those people back to work.”

Each package came with a stay at the hotel, and patrons were able to bring their own beverages.

As well, the concerts were for a good cause, with proceeds going to the Regina Food Bank.

“In our time of need, Regina has our back,” said Dave Froh, the vice-president of the food bank.

“This allows us to raise some money, but it’s also a feel-good opportunity to come together and do what we do best in this town – which is take care of each other.”

Krugo Fest in Regina lets people listen to live music again in a safe environment. (Donovan Maess/CTV Regina)

Krugo Fest acts included Jess Moskaluke and Corb Lund.

Moskaluke donated $2,000 to the food bank, enough to provide 6,000 meals for families in need.

“Jess is Saskatchewan’s own. She represents what’s great about Saskatchewan: generosity,” said Froh. “I think it speaks to her character and it also spoke to what we’re doing here.”

The Sheepdogs wrapped up the festival.

The last time the band performed was at the Heritage Classic in Regina. All their summer events were canceled due to the pandemic.

Lead singer Ewan Currie said the event was a special one.

“It sounds like the food bank has had a tough go during [COVID-19],” said Currie. “It’s an especially good cause right now.”

Morrison said even though it took people some time to grasp the concept, they enjoyed the event.

“It’s been unique. People really made it their own,” he said.

With the uncertainty about larger gatherings and events moving forward, Morrison said events like Krugo could become more popular.

“We don’t know what the future looks like or how long we’ll be in this type of environment,” he said. “We’ve had a great reception on this event and we’re excited to see where this concept might go in the future.”