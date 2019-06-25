

CTV Regina





A land transfer ceremony is planned for Tuesday afternoon for the unmarked graves of approximately 40 children in Regina.

Most of the children were believed to be students of the Regina Indian Industrial School. The schools cemetery received municipal heritage status in 2016 and provincial heritage status in 2017.

The ceremony will include Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale, RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki and RIIS Association President Sarah Longman.