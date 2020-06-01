REGINA -- The RCMP says it responded to 62 calls about the public health order in place in Saskatchewan last week.

Between May 22 and 28, Mounties were called for 13 complaints of large gatherings of more than 10 people, three complaints of people not self-isolating, and 46 other COVID-19-related complaints.

No charges were laid.

The RCMP says it’s working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to investigate any potential violations.