REGINA -- Regina Mayor Michael Fougere’s proposal to accelerate the Lead Service Connection Management Program is just one of a number of items on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting.

The proposal follows a national investigation into the quality of drinking water across the country.

Several delegations will speak to a proposed increase in the number of civilians on the Board of Police Commissioners. Bob Hughes with the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism, Dr. Michelle Stewart and Councillors Lori Bresciani and Andrew Stevens are expected to address the motion.

The Community and Protective Services Committee recommended on Nov. 7 that council should consider funding the construction of one off-leash dog park and up to two unfenced off-leash sites

Connie Buchan with OLDPUG (Off-Leash Dog Park Users Group) and several others are expected to speak about the coordination and implementation of off-leash dog parks.

The City of Regina is home to two off-leash dog parks and several outdoor rinks that are used as off-leash parks for smaller dogs during the summer months.

The Regina Police Service will submit its operating and capital budget for 2020.

RPS will ask for an operating budget of $96,028,900, factoring in revenue estimated at $10,399,600. This results in a net operating budget of $85,629,300 that police will requests from council.

A capital budget of $3,998,700 is also requested.