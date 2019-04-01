

The Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan adopted changes on Monday, that will accommodate the needs of pregnant or disabled members, or members who need to care for their infant in the chamber.

The change to the ‘Rules and Procedures of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan’ under the section regarding the speaks discretion to alter rules and practices, states “The Speaker may alter the application of any Rule or practice of the Assembly in order to accommodate the full participation in the proceedings of the Assembly of any Member: with a disability, with an illness or pregnancy related need and that requires.”