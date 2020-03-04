A full flavoured stew – chocked full of Saskatchewan pulses - that is perfect on a cold winter day.

Makes 6 servings

2 tbsp oil

1 onion, diced

2 medium carrots, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½” piece of ginger, finely chopped

1 heaping tbsp Indian spice paste, such as Patak’s Madras (or curry powder)

2 tsp curry powder

5 cups vegetable or chicken stock

3 cups diced peeled butternut squash (acorn squash and sweet potato also work)

One 540 mL can cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

One 398 mL can diced tomatoes

1 cup uncooked lentils, rinsed

1 tsp salt

Heat the oil in a large stock pot over medium-low heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and ginger. Saute for 5 minutes, without browning. Add the spice paste and curry powder and saute, stirring constantly for 1 minute to toast the spices.

Add the stock, squash, chickpeas, tomatoes, lentils and salt. Bring to a simmer, and cook, partially covered for 40-60 minutes. Stew will thicken as it cooks. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve over the coconut rice.

Coconut Rice

In a medium pot, combine 1 ½ cups jasmine rice or other white rice. Add 2 cups water, 1 cup coconut milk, and a pinch of salt. Simmer for about 15-20 minutes, until rice is cooked and all liquid has been absorbed. Remove from heat. Remove lid, fluff with a fork. Replace lid and let steam for 10 minutes.