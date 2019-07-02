

Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor, W. Thomas Molloy, passed away Tuesday morning after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Krista and I are saddened by the news of the passing of our Lieutenant Governor,” Premier Moe said in the press release. “On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan and people of our province, I offer my sincere condolences to Mr. Molloy’s family, and to the many that called him a friend. His Honour had a lasting impact on our province and nation in his five decades of dedicated service. His many contributions to the betterment of our country leaves a tremendous legacy that I hope provides his family with some comfort in this time of grief.”

