

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor Thomas Molloy is undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment, his office says.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

Molloy was appointed as the province’s lieutenant governor in January of 2018, taking over the position from outgoing Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Solomon Schofield. Molloy, who is based in Saskatoon, is a lawyer and author.

The province says Robert Richards, the chief justice and administrator of Saskatchewan, will carry out Molloy’s constitutional and ceremonial duties during his treatment and recovery from the cancer treatment.