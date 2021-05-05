REGINA -- As visitation in long-term care continues to be restricted in Regina, residents can now participate in limited outdoor visits.

Long-term residents in Regina, Lumsden, Cupar and Emerald Park can visit with up to two people from the same household at a time.

The Saskatchewan government announced April 22 that it would ease visitor restrictions at care homes in the province.

As of April 29, long-term and personal care home residents could have family members or support people visit, two at a time, if the resident is fully vaccinated.

This change was applied everywhere in Saskatchewan except Regina, where cases continued to surge.