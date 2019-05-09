

CTV Regina





International linebacker Solomon Elimimian has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Elimimian spent the last nine seasons with the B.C. Lions.

The 32-year-old was named CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2010 and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2014 and 2016. He became the first defensive player to win Most Outstanding Player in 2014.

He is also a four-time All Star and won the Grey Cup with the Lions in 2011.

Elimimian has 745 defensive tackles in 118 career games, with eight interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

He also has the CFL single season record with most defensive tackles in a season.