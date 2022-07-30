Lions extend Riders losing streak to three games

BC Lions defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie (49) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) during the third quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu BC Lions defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie (49) tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) during the third quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with an antiviral drug.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener