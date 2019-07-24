It’s a common site for drivers on Ring Road near the Winnipeg Street exit, and now Enbridge is looking to bring new life to its prairie-themed mural on ‘Tank 79’.

“The mural reflects Enbridge’s deep roots in Saskatchewan and was created to emphasize the importance of protecting the environment, as well as our connection and commitment to landowners and communities throughout the province,” says Eldon Strachan, manager of Enbridge’s operations in the Regina region said in a release.

The mural showcases farmyards, wheat fields, and most prominently a white-tail deer.

The massive art piece is 285 feet wide and 35 feet tall for a total square footage just under 10,000, making it one of the largest murals in western Canada, according to the company.

It was painted over two decades ago, and Enbridge says it’s time for a fresh coat.

“The paint had begun to deteriorate to the point where we were needed to make a decision between removing the mural or investing time and money to recreate it,” Strachan said. “This iconic image has also become a symbol of pride for our Saskatchewan-based employees, who recognized its historical significance and its symbolic importance to Enbridge and Saskatchewan—and insisted on its preservation.”

Enbridge has now brought on a team of local artists to restore the mural, with work set to begin before the end of July.

Weather permitting, the rejuvenation project is expected to take about a month and a half to complete.