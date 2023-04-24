Local Regina businesses show off 'coworking' concept with new location

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

5 things to know for Monday, April 24, 2023

Negotiations between PSAC and the Treasury Board continue amid a strike, Canadians may have to pay more for flights due to a Russian airspace ban, and a death cult investigation is underway in Kenya.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener