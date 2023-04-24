Local Regina businesses show off 'coworking' concept with new location

“Co-working” has become popular across the country. The practice of entrepreneurs renting individual offices side by side and sharing common space and boardrooms has recently been used by two well known Regina businesses.

The concept is all Regan Hinchcliffe needs to run sMedia, his global marketing company that now has 70 associates working from home.

“So sMedia has been around for eleven years. We just got out of a big office. Everyone works from home now. The company’s doing really well,” he told CTV News.

Dandy’s Ice Cream and The Everyday Kitchen recently opened a shared location in east Regina, with the two local businesses sharing retail space.

“I just love the collaboration with the other businesses and it’s just something so unique so just really excited to bring something different to the city,” Daniela Mintenko, owner of Dandy’s, explained.

Download the CTV News app to get breaking news alerts from across Saskatchewan sent to your device

For most of the businesses, this will be their second location in the city.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s a unique experience for Regina in that you’ve getting local brands working together,” Mark Shmelinski of The Everyday Kitchen told CTV News.

According to customers, there’s appreciation that local business brands are operating under one roof.

“We’re really excited. We’ve been waiting for two years since we heard it was opening so we’ve been checking to see when it was going to open,” Crystal Wishlow said.

“It’s a catch all if you’re going out with a friend or your family and one person doesn’t want ice cream and the other doesn’t want coffee, you can have the best of both worlds,” Chelsea Burns, another customer, explained.

The businesses are sharing more than just space.

Customers who come for ice cream might also discover the coffee, helping the entire group of small, local businesses in Regina grow.