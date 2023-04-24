Local Regina businesses show off 'coworking' concept with new location
“Co-working” has become popular across the country. The practice of entrepreneurs renting individual offices side by side and sharing common space and boardrooms has recently been used by two well known Regina businesses.
The concept is all Regan Hinchcliffe needs to run sMedia, his global marketing company that now has 70 associates working from home.
“So sMedia has been around for eleven years. We just got out of a big office. Everyone works from home now. The company’s doing really well,” he told CTV News.
Dandy’s Ice Cream and The Everyday Kitchen recently opened a shared location in east Regina, with the two local businesses sharing retail space.
“I just love the collaboration with the other businesses and it’s just something so unique so just really excited to bring something different to the city,” Daniela Mintenko, owner of Dandy’s, explained.
- Download the CTV News app to get breaking news alerts from across Saskatchewan sent to your device
For most of the businesses, this will be their second location in the city.
“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s a unique experience for Regina in that you’ve getting local brands working together,” Mark Shmelinski of The Everyday Kitchen told CTV News.
According to customers, there’s appreciation that local business brands are operating under one roof.
“We’re really excited. We’ve been waiting for two years since we heard it was opening so we’ve been checking to see when it was going to open,” Crystal Wishlow said.
“It’s a catch all if you’re going out with a friend or your family and one person doesn’t want ice cream and the other doesn’t want coffee, you can have the best of both worlds,” Chelsea Burns, another customer, explained.
The businesses are sharing more than just space.
Customers who come for ice cream might also discover the coffee, helping the entire group of small, local businesses in Regina grow.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
Three in five Canadians don't want to recognize King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya
Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
5 things to know for Monday, April 24, 2023
Negotiations between PSAC and the Treasury Board continue amid a strike, Canadians may have to pay more for flights due to a Russian airspace ban, and a death cult investigation is underway in Kenya.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man whose allegations led to trial over police 'Starlight Tours' dies at 56
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of an infamous police misconduct trial passed away on April 2.
-
Saskatoon Blades earn themselves another matchup at SaskTel Centre
The Saskatoon Blades proved they’re not ready to hang it up for the season, beating the Red Deer Rebels 5-3 on Sunday and earning themselves a final matchup in the best-of-seven playoff series.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP warns community of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
-
City announces street closures for next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party
The City of Winnipeg has announced Monday's downtown street closures for the second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party as the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Calgary
-
Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
-
YYC's toy plane carousel searching for a new local home
A massive tin toy plane display that has spent more than 20 years spinning around Calgary's airport is in need of a new home.
Edmonton
-
Zach Hyman scores OT winner for Oilers in 5-4 win over Kings to even up series
Zach Hyman scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to even their first-round playoff series at two wins apiece.
-
Blatchford business broken into, public fire pit damaged in same night
A Blatchford business owner says a break-in and fire this weekend are "heartbreaking" hits to the fledgling community.
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
Toronto
-
No fines issued by hospitals under Ontario's new long-term care law: province, OHA
No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a new law that can require patients to pay a daily $400 penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing, the province and its hospitals say.
-
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
-
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Grieving eastern Ontario family urges drivers to slow down on Hwy. 7.
A grieving family is urging drivers to slow down and focus on the road after a family member was killed in a crash just metres from their home in eastern Ontario.
-
New York State earthquake rattles residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
Vancouver
-
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
-
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.
-
Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant
Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating suspected vehicle arson
Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson involving a vehicle in the city's east end early Monday morning. Police say they got the call at around 1:15 a.m. from Rosemont Blvd, near Langelier. A civilian reported a parked car on fire, and officers say a suspect was seen nearby.
-
Montreal must take steps to decriminalize certain drugs: advocates
Advocates pushing for Montreal to decriminalize certain drugs say the city has shown it's open to the idea but isn't taking steps to get it done.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police looking for 83-year-old man missing since Sunday
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Erick-Antoine Geurrier, 83, who has been missing since Sunday at around 1 p.m. He was last seen at his home in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. Police say he mainly travels on foot, by bus, and by metro.
Vancouver Island
-
Ladysmith trucking company competes in North America-wide calendar contest
A Ladysmith trucking firm is hoping community spirit and the public's love of big trucks will help them with a mission: to get one of their big rigs a big win in a calendar contest.
-
Food banks seeing more seniors as prices continue to climb
Kim Cummins, the Program Director at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, is among many witnessing an alarming trend.
-
Nanaimo chainsaw artist creates incredible sculpture out of old tree
A Nanaimo couple has taken a chainsaw to an old cedar tree in their yard. But it's not what you think.
Atlantic
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Ed Sheeran hit, Marvin Gaye classic soul of copyright trial
Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin Monday in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' with Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On.'
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Kitchener
-
Erin, Ont. community raises funds for local man’s experimental cancer treatment
The town of Erin, Ont is rallying around one of their own.
-
Portion of Arthur Street closes for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street in Woolwich Township is closing for one week.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.