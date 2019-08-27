The Moonlight Movies Drive-In Theatre in Lumsden has been shut down. The Rural Municipality of Lumsden made the decision at a council meeting on Aug. 23.

According to a Facebook post by the theatre, the RM said the reason for the shutdown is “concerns to overall public safety on highway number 20 immediately before and after the movie”.

The theatre says it gets an average of 50 vehicles per evening, that all show up to the site periodically over the two-hour movie screening period.

CTV News has reached out to the RM of Lumsden for comment.

Highway 20 is the road used by thousands to access Country Thunder Craven.