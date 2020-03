MOOSE JAW -- Crews are on the scene of a "major" gas leak in Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw Police, Fire and SaskEnergy responded to the leak in the 700 block of Lillooet St. W around noon on Saturday.

The public is being asked to stay at least five blocks away from the area at this time.

Moose Jaw police will update the situation once it is safe to return to the area.