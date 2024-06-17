Major prizes up for grabs for Country Thunder Sask.'s one millionth visitor

Country Thunder Saskatchewan will welcome its one millionth fan this summer when the festival runs in Craven from July 11 to 14 with the lucky visitor set to receive some major prizes.

The fan who ends up receiving the millionth ticket will receive two Platinum Experience Passes and Artist Hospitality access for life, Country Thunder said in a news release.

The organization said the first seven figure fan will also get a golden laminated festival pass, an autographed artist guitar and a prize pack worth over $20,000.

“This is a huge milestone for Country Thunder and we are so excited to welcome our One Millionth Fan to Saskatchewan this summer. We’ve built an incredible community of music lovers and concert goers since we first started this annual concert series and our presence continues to grow across North America,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a news release.

This year’s event will include acts like Luke Combs, Nickleback, Dallas Smith, Meghan Patrick, Josh Ross and Gary Allan.

Country Thunder said to mark the milestone an initiative called All Roads Lead to Country Thunder will be launched.

“The initiative encourages Country Thunder’s dedicated revelers to share stories of their annual expedition to the events–from festival prep, to the journeys’ beginnings, and their memorable travel experiences along the road,” the release said.

“Stories can be submitted online or shared via social media, using the hashtag #AllRoadsLeadToCountryThunder.”