Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg was originally charged with manslaughter in the June 12, 2021, death of Constable Shelby Patton.

Judge Douglas Kovatch, at the end of a three-day preliminary hearing, has ruled there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial on the murder charge.

RCMP have said the 26-year-old officer was hit by a vehicle in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after he stopped a suspected stolen truck.