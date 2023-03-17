Man and woman arrested following robbery, Regina police say

A 26-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested after a robbery at a business on the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard Thursday afternoon, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Police were called to the scene around 3:05 p.m., RPS said the suspects threatened staff inside the business with a weapon and were able to leave with multiple items.

Police said the suspects were located shortly afterwards and arrested without further incident.

Both of the suspects have been charged with robbery, RPS said.

The accused will make their first court appearances Friday morning.