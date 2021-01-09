REGINA -- A man is in custody after an alleged incident with a BB gun inside of a Regina residence on Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Robinson Street, when a caller reported a man was threatening family members with a black BB hand gun.

Police said three people, two women and one man, exited the house when officers surrounded the address. A black BB hand gun was found inside.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Police said he had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

The two women were released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.